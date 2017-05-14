Laois and Westmeath through to Leinster Hurling Championships Quarter-Finals
Laois and Westmeath are through to the Leinster Hurling Championships Quarter-Finals after a dramatic final day of the Round-Robin Qualifiers.
Westmeath started the day in fourth place, but a 1-18 to 19 points win over Meath was enough to qualify.
Laois defeated Kerry away from home to reach the last eight. They won 2-21 to 3-15.
Meath have been relegated to The Christy Ring Cup next season.
After the day's games. Westmeath were drawn to meet Offaly in the quarter-finals. Laois will play Wexford.
