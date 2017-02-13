Lance Armstrong loses bid to halt $100m lawsuit

A federal judge has cleared the way for a US government lawsuit seeking $100m in damages from disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

The decision by US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the near seven-year-old case on course for a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong's former US Postal Service team-mate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25%.

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. He was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth far more to the Postal Service than the $32m it paid from 2000 to 2004.