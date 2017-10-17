Lallana closes in on return to fitness for Liverpool

Adam Lallana remains on track for a return to the Liverpool side next month.

The attacking midfielder is yet to play for the Reds this season after suffering a thigh injury in a pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid.

Lallana spent time in Qatar last week as part of his recovery programme but returned to Melwood on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com: "It's absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back.

"It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is."

Klopp saw his attacking options limited further last week by the loss of Sadio Mane to a hamstring injury.