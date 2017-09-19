Ladies Football finals expected to set new attendance record

It’s Dublin v Mayo again this Sunday at Croke Park with ticket sales suggesting another record attendance for the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Finals.

"There are a lot of tickets sold at this stage", said LGFA President Marie Hickey. "Hopefully we will have a great crowd and it would be wonderful if we did (break the record)".

The 2016 attendance of 34,445 was a new record and with tickets for adults priced at €25 and €10 with group discounts, Hickey reckons that the prices are ’a bargain, compared to what we’ve had for the past number of Sundays’.

The Junior Final is between Derry and Fermanagh, while Tipperary and Tyrone will contest the Intermediate Final.

Visit ladiesgaelic.ie for more details.

Video by Jerome Quinn for the LGFA.