LA Galaxy's home-made video of Portland Timbers' players diving is the saltiest thing ever

Diving is a worldwide football issue, but at least in the United States it leads to great video content like this.

The Portland Timbers beat LA Galaxy 1-0 in the MLS fixture, but controversy reigned after the excellently named Jelle Van Damme was sent off for the Galaxy early on.

On both occasions Van Damme was booked, for fouls on David Guzman and Diego Chara, he had in fact not so much as touched either opponent – debate will no doubt continue, but it’s pretty clear what the Galaxy social media team thought.

Truly stunning work; it’s only a shame the Oscars passed by so recently – that didn’t stop USA striker Alex Morgan enjoying this masterpiece, however.

@LAGalaxy this is so savage. Honestly the hardest ive laughed/most I've cringed all week. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 13, 2017

In fact, just about everyone was stunned – perhaps it was the references to Star Wars, Top Gun and the Matrix…

@LAGalaxy @RWhittall haa haa! I have no words. In actual tears — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) March 13, 2017

… or perhaps it was the levels of saltiness involved.

Things got a little playful when Portland Timbers responded with an attendance jibe.

@LAGalaxy if you can only put fans in 60% of your seats a cute meme is one way to get attention. We have video guys, too. Stay tuned... — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 13, 2017

But at the end of the day, it was all just a bit of harmless fun.

Sorry if we offended anyone with the #LAGalaxy meme. Congrats to @TimbersFC on the three points. We'll still try to keep #soccer #fun — brendan hannan (@brendanhannan) March 13, 2017

It’s our firm belief that social media teams should have their own league after incidents like these.