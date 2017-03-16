Kylian Mbappe was the undeniable talking point of Monaco's match against Man City - and not just for his footballing skills

The Champions League second leg between Monaco and Manchester City was expected to be an exciting one – and it did not disappoint.

Just like the first leg, the two teams took it in turns to attack each other making for a match worthy of some popcorn.

26’—City advances

32’—Monaco advances

77’—City advances

119’—Monaco advances

161’—City advances

Currently—Monaco advances

🍿 pic.twitter.com/rfIFXjEmlt — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 15, 2017

The man on everyone’s lips was 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe who brought in Monaco’s first goal after just eight minutes and continued being excellent from thereon in.

Kylian Mbappé's game by numbers vs. Man City:



86% pass accuracy

3 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal



Star. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ent6eJB86p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2017

The commendable title of “the next Thierry Henry” was bandied around on Twitter, but everyone thought it was totally justified.

A lot of French players get labeled the next Henry but Kylian Mbappe is the real deal. #monacovcity #18 #wonderkid #future — Brian Muir (@beano2112) March 15, 2017

Mbappe's close control when running at pace 🔥🔥🔥 #Thierry — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) March 15, 2017

There was also something else notable about the guy – his name reminded a lot of people of that classic hit from early 90s boy band Hanson, MMMBop. You know the one.

Mbappe. Has anyone else made a Hanson joke yet? #monacovcity — Alex Lancaster (@AlexJLancaster) March 15, 2017

Can't hear the name Mbappe without thinking of Hansen #monacovcity — Matty Hayward (@MattyHayward96) March 15, 2017

Mbappe needs to move to England. Such a top song opportunity for a fan base #mmmbop #hanson #monacovcity — Jon Meredith (@JonMeredith1992) March 15, 2017

(Sorry, not sorry for getting it stuck in your head now).

As for other fans, they couldn’t help checking themselves next to this absolute superstar they were watching.

Mbappe aged 18 banging in goals for Monaco, whilst here I am aged 20 waiting for my Pizza. I guess we know who the real winner is 😂 #ASMMCI — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) March 15, 2017

Mbappe is younger than me and he's balling in the CL while I'm at home eating oranges. — sm (@MohsinKazmi_) March 15, 2017

mbappe was born 4 days before me and hes doing bits at monaco yet im still doing maths lol — 3 (@charley_haymes3) March 15, 2017

🍺 At 18 Mbappe has scored 13 goals for Monaco



Me at 18...#MonacoVCity pic.twitter.com/2ctNNUJIno — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 15, 2017

With another skilfully planted goal from Henrique Fabinho in the 29th minute followed later by a superb header from Bakayoko in the 77th, Manchester City’s impressive play and only goal from Leroy Sane in the 71st minute was simply not enough to keep them in the competition as they crashed out 6-6 on aggregate.

And Pep Guardiola was not a happy man.

(Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport/PA)

Sorry, Pep...



The Champions League dream ends here 🤕 #ASMMCI pic.twitter.com/jmaNog9Tlu — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 15, 2017

As for Mbappe, unofficial club Twitter accounts are desperately trying to get the fans on side to get their respective clubs to buy him.

Would you like Monaco's Kylian Mbappe at United?



RT for Yes

LIKE for No#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NoqP6iaASJ — Devils Related (@Devils_Related) March 15, 2017

But until then, he can do a little victory dance with his Monaco teammates after that performance. But no dabs please, may we suggest some moves like this?