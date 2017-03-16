Kylian Mbappe was the undeniable talking point of Monaco's match against Man City - and not just for his footballing skills

Back to Sport Home

The Champions League second leg between Monaco and Manchester City was expected to be an exciting one – and it did not disappoint.

Just like the first leg, the two teams took it in turns to attack each other making for a match worthy of some popcorn.

The man on everyone’s lips was 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe who brought in Monaco’s first goal after just eight minutes and continued being excellent from thereon in.

The commendable title of “the next Thierry Henry” was bandied around on Twitter, but everyone thought it was totally justified.

There was also something else notable about the guy – his name reminded a lot of people of that classic hit from early 90s boy band Hanson, MMMBop. You know the one.

(Sorry, not sorry for getting it stuck in your head now).

As for other fans, they couldn’t help checking themselves next to this absolute superstar they were watching.

With another skilfully planted goal from Henrique Fabinho in the 29th minute followed later by a superb header from Bakayoko in the 77th, Manchester City’s impressive play and only goal from Leroy Sane in the 71st minute was simply not enough to keep them in the competition as they crashed out 6-6 on aggregate.

And Pep Guardiola was not a happy man.

pep guardiola looks dejected after the game (Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport/PA)
(Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport/PA)

As for Mbappe, unofficial club Twitter accounts are desperately trying to get the fans on side to get their respective clubs to buy him.

But until then, he can do a little victory dance with his Monaco teammates after that performance. But no dabs please, may we suggest some moves like this?

NOW That’s Music GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Champions League, Football, Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City, Monaco

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport