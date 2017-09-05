Kyle Walker had the best response for Dele Alli after his controversial middle finger gesture

Marcus Rashford might have scored the winner for England against Slovakia on Monday night, but another young Englishman is receiving just as much attention in the aftermath of the 2-1 win.

Dele Alli stuck his middle finger up in the 77th minute of the game in a gesture that many thought was aimed at referee Clement Turpin, who had just denied the Tottenham midfielder a free-kick.

The 21-year-old took to social media to clarify a few things following the game, claiming that actually former club teammate Kyle Walker was the intended recipient.

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) September 4, 2017

It was a moment that inspired a lot of chat – after all, while swear words can often be distinguished by reading a player’s lips during a live game, gestures like that are not often seen.

Classic Dele Alli pic.twitter.com/c1OLBBPU3t — Danny Johnston (@SFCDanny) September 4, 2017

DID ANYONE ELSE JUST SEE DELE ALLI STICK HIS FINGER UP😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lois☯ (@loisjefferies) September 4, 2017

Man City right-back Walker had the perfect response for Alli the following morning, while people were still discussing the incident.

People very much enjoyed that.

Despite his explanation as to why he swore on the pitch, Alli could yet face ramifications from FIFA.

Joe Hart and manager Gareth Southgate both defended the Spurs man’s actions.

“The world is watching and Dele appreciates that,” the England goalkeeper said.

“He is a young expressive guy who is trying to get to the peak of his game and sometimes he is going to do things that not everyone is going to agree with.

“I think we all know what has gone on – no-one has got hurt from it, let’s be honest.

“Luckily and hopefully it was after 9pm and after the watershed. Kids are watching, Dele appreciates that. I’m sure it will be dealt with in the right way.”