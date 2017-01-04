Kyle Edmund progresses to last eight in Brisbane

Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International after opponent Lucas Pouille retired trailing 6-3 3-1.

British number two Edmund will now face the winner of the second round match between second seed Stan Wawrinka and Viktor Troicki.

Third seed Kei Nishikori booked his place in the last eight after coming from a set down to beat qualifier Jared Donaldson 4-6 6-4 6-3.