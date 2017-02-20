Kompany to miss Man City's Champions League clash with Monaco

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is unavailable for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 clash against Monaco with the leg injury that forced him to miss the FA Cup tie at Huddersfield.

Left-back Gael Clichy is hoping to prove his fitness after a back problem while manager Pep Guardiola is still to decide whether Willy Caballero or Claudio Bravo will play in goal.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) and striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) are both sidelined with long-term injuries.

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola says he's not concerned about Sergio Aguero's state of mind.

The striker has been left out of the starting lineup in recent weeks - and hasn't scored in 6 games.

Guardiola says he's working hard to regain his confidence.

Provisional squad: Caballero, Bravo, Sagna, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Adarabioyo, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Delph, De Bruyne, Navas, Silva, Sane, Nolito, Garcia, Sterling, Aguero, Iheanacho.
