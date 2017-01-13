Knee surgery to rule Jonathan Walters out for an extended spell

Republic of Ireland and Stoke striker Jonathan Walters is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss the trip to Sunderland.

Walters has been nursing a knee injury recently and the problem requires minor surgery.

In a statement on their website, Stoke said Walters had been playing through the pain barriers this season and would now be out for a number of weeks.

Ireland are next in action in March, when they face Wales in a World Cup Qualifier and iceland in a friendly.

Meanwhile, Bojan will also miss out for Stoke on Saturday with a hip issue while Ramadan Sobhi, Wilfried Bony and Mame Biram Diouf remain away on African Nations Cup duty.

Those absences mean teenager Julien Ngoy will be involved again while Marc Muniesa and Phil Bardsley are in contention after a week's training.

Stoke provisional squad: Grant, Given, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Johnson, Pieters, Bardsley, Muniesa, Whelan, Imbula, Adam, Allen, Afellay, Shaqiri, Arnautovic, Crouch, Ngoy.

