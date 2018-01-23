Klopp left fuming as Liverpool slip up at struggling Swansea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was involved in an angry exchange with a fan as Swansea counterpart Carlos Carvalhal declared his side were "breathing" after their shock 1-0 Liberty Stadium win.

Alfie Mawson’s first-half winner produced one of the shock results of the season as the Premier League’s bottom club downed opponents previously unbeaten in 18 games.

Liverpool’s below-par performance was all the more unfathomable as it came after they had ended the unbeaten record of leaders Manchester City, and Klopp’s miserable night took a turn for the worse when he was involved in a spat with a Swansea supporter.

"He was shouting at me all the time and I reacted once," Klopp said of the second-half incident.

"I must remind myself I’m a human being and not just a professional manager who takes that all the time.

"They can say whatever they want, at one point I turned to him and said, ’Please!’

"It was only one moment when I had enough, it wasn’t to do with the fact we were 1-0 down.

"I’m sure I am not the first manager who has had a problem with him there, he must be a season ticket holder.

"It was my fault as well. I should not react, but I didn’t say anything bad.

"I just showed I wasn’t happy about what he was saying."

Roberto Firmino almost rescued a point for Liverpool in stoppage time when his header came back off a post.

But Klopp was left bemoaning a result which leaves Liverpool six points adrift of second-placed Manchester United and three behind Chelsea in third.

"I’m more frustrated with the performance than the result and I’m angry because it was not a good game," Klopp said.

"We lost the game in the first half. We didn’t do what we wanted to do.

"It hasn’t happened too often, so I didn’t expect that and I was quite surprised.

"Swansea are fighting for their life and we’ve no problem with that.

"But to win this game Swansea needed our help and they had it."

Swansea stay bottom - albeit on goal difference from West Brom - but it is now only one defeat in six games since Carvalhal took charge last month.

The Portuguese has instilled real belief that Swansea can escape relegation and he believes their condition is looking rosier after this shock win.

"We are breathing," Carvalhal said. "We are not out of the hospital, but we are out of emergency and we can accept visits.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but we have confidence.

"When we studied Liverpool, I told my players they are a really strong team and I compared them to a Formula One car," Carvalhal said.

"But it is difficult for a Formula One car in 4pm London traffic to hit top speed.

"I said we must make it difficult for them and put them in London traffic.

"We did make some mistakes, but we blocked the dynamic of Liverpool and deserved this victory."

