Klaas Jan Huntelaar returns to Ajaw for another shot at title

Striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar has returned to a Ajax for a second spell after signing a one-year deal, the Eredivisie club have announced.

The 33-year-old, who recently ended a six-year association with Schalke, won KNVB Beker and Johan Cruyff Shield honours with the Amsterdam club between 2006 and 2008.

However, the Eredivisie title eluded him and Huntelaar feels he has some unfinished business with this season's league runners-up.

"It's no secret that Ajax are my club, so I'm very happy to be back here," he told their official website.

"I won cups with Ajax but not the league title. The goal is to have that trophy at the end of the season, along with the rest of the team.

"I feel very fit and I'm already looking forward to the end of June when the preparation starts."

Director of football Marc Overmars added: "I'm sure Klaas Jan will play an important role for Ajax, both on and off the pitch."