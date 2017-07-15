Kim Clijsters invited a spectator on to the court at Wimbledon and dressed him in her skirt

An unsuspecting spectator has made the memory of a lifetime after being invited on to the tennis court at Wimbledon.

During an invitational match between Kim Clijsters and Rennae Stubbs and Andrea Jaeger and Conchita Martinez on Friday, a man shouted out some direction to the players on court.#

Clijsters jokingly invited him on to the court to try it himself, saying: “Why don’t you go there?”

He accepted the invite and strode out on to the court from the stands.

Now, every pro tennis player knows that you can only wear white clothing on the Wimbledon courts, so it makes sense that Clijsters ran off to fetch her new opponent some more suitable attire.

(Wimbledon/PA)

After the gentleman had squeezed into her skirt and donated T-shirt, it was time to put him to the test.

The four-time Grand Slam winner barrelled an almighty serve at the chap and, lo and behold, he actually managed to return it.

The glory was not to last long, though. On the next return he placed it squarely into the net.

(Wimbledon/PA)

Oh well. At least he got one hell of a picture to take home.