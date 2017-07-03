Kilkenny to meet Waterford as hurling and football draws made

The draw for the next round of hurling and football All-Ireland qualifiers were announced this morning.

In the hurling, the Round 2 draw will see Dublin play Tipperary while Waterford and Kilkenny will meet in a mouth watering clash.

Venues will be at the discretion of the C.C.C.C who will provide confirmation of venues, times and dates for the fixtures following a meeting this afternoon.

The Round 3A Football draw has teed up a Meath and Donegal clash while Clare will take on Mayo.

The first team drawn will have home advantage which means Donegal and Mayo will be on the road.

Times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following at the C.C.C.C meeting later today.

The games will take place on the weekend of July 8/9.

Round 2 Hurling Draw:

Dublin v Tipperary

Waterford v Kilkenny

Round 3A Football Draw:

Meath v Donegal

Clare v Mayo