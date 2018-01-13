Kilkenny see off battling Offaly to advance to Walsh Cup final

Kilkenny1-20 - Offaly 3-11: Kilkenny saw off a battling Offaly in the Walsh Cup semi-final, running out 1-20 to 3-11 winners.

Offaly started well with Conor Mahon scoring an early goal for the Faithful leaving the early score 1-02 to 0-02.

And they went into the break leading Kilkenny by 1-10 to 1-09.

Shane Dooley and Shane Kinsella scored a goal each in the second half to keep Offaly in the game, but Kilkeeny TJ Reid and Richie Leahy helped Kilkenny stay one step ahead as they ran out three point winners.

The Cats will now face either Wexford or Dublin in the final.