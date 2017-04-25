Kilkenny disappointed by Cork’s failure to ‘show respect’ during trophy presentation

Tensions between the Kilkenny and Cork camogie camps show little signs of easing after Sunday’s National League final, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Kilkenny camogie boss Ann Downey yesterday expressed disappointment at Cork’s decision to undertake their warmdown while Meighan Farrell was being presented with the trophy following their 2-7 to 0-10 win over the Rebels.

The Cork players continued their warmdown as Farrell delivered her acceptance speech at the end of Sunday’s Division 1 decider at the Gaelic Grounds.

The rivalry between the counties made headlines last September when Kilkenny’s Collette Dormer and Cork’s Hannah Looney engaged in a bout of shoving during the pre-match handshake. That game also saw Cork’s Gemma O’Connor sent off for two yellow card offences.

“It just doesn’t happen, to be quite honest,” was Ann Downey’s response on KCLR when asked for her appraisal of Cork’s actions during the presentation.

“We can’t control what the Cork people will do or what the Cork players will do. You wouldn’t want to see it happening too often, to be honest.

“We just hope that our own team would always show respect to the opposition. I think they have done that.

“With their All-Ireland win last year, the girls have really matured and they have brought a lot to camogie in Kilkenny with all the visits they have made to try and promote camogie. We are very proud of the young panel we have.”

Cork boss Paudie Murray, speaking to RedFM, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Cork’s performance. “Players have to make up their own mind about where they go because that is not good enough. They’ve been given instructions and it is up to them to carry it out on the pitch. To score only 10 points, we had a number of bad wides and to drop the ball into their keeper’s hand four or five times is disappointing.

“The way we conceded the two goals was disappointing. The second one; I think the referee has questions to answer there.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.