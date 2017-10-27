Kilkenny defender Kieran Joyce retires from inter-county hurling

Kilkenny defender Kieran Joyce has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 30-year old won 4 All-Irelands, 4 Leinster titles and 3 National Leagues with the Cats and also collected under-21 and Intermediate All-Ireland winners medals.

Joyce says he was fortunate to hurl alongside and against 'some of the greatest hurlers of our generation'.

Joyce confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "I have had a fantastic seven years with the senior team and enjoyed great success through out the period."

"I would like to thank Brian Cody and all his management team, the Kilkenny county Board, and all the coaches and mentors that have helped me from U14 up to senior with Kilkenny."

He added: "I would also like to thank my club Rower Inistioge for their continued support down through the years and will look forward to finishing out my playing days with the club."

Joyce also thanked his family and wished the "Kilkenny Senior hurling team every success in the future."