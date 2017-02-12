Kildare's 100% Division 2 intact after win over Cork

By John Fogarty

Kildare 1-14

Cork 1-8

Kildare overcame a disallowed second-half goal to maintain their 100% record in Division 2 with a deserved home win over Cork.

Daniel Flynn looked to have scored a superb virtuoso 44th minute goal only for referee Cormac Reilly to disallow it on the advice of linesman Maurice Deegan. Seemingly, the ball had been taken out of play in the build-up.

The score would have put Kildare six points up but they were soon seven to the good when Tommy Mollick pointed and Ben McCormack goaled in the 51st minute, following up a wild Paul Cribbin mishit.

Kildare could have put the game away in the 55th minute only for Tom Clancy saving from McCormack with Cork goalkeeper Ryan Price beaten. Seconds later, Cork made full advantage of the let-off when Luke Connolly’s shot from distance fooled Mark Donnellan, who was distracted by the presence of Ian Maguire.

Cork cut the margin to two but Neil Flynn hit back with two and despite a fine Donnellan block from Donncha O’Connor Kildare finished by far the stronger as each team lost players late to black cards.

In a forgettable first half, both teams amassed six wides and all three of Cork’s points came from placed balls. Connolly’s 29th minute 45 ended a 20-minute spell without a score after he and then Colm O’Neill posted early frees.

As Cork struggled to get the ball out of their half, Kildare hit them for six consecutive points. McCormack slotted over a quick brace, followed by long-range Kevin Feely efforts and Neil Flynn frees.

Cork had two goal chances late in the half but Maguire’s ground shot went wide. Maguire again was involved when his attempt at a fisted point fell short only for Connolly to fail to latch onto the ball by inches for what seemed a certain goal.

Connolly was to blame for the last point of the half from Paul Cribbin after Niall Kelly pounced on his slip and Kildare turned around 0-8 t o 0-3 to the good.

Scorers for Kildare: B. McCormack (1-2); N. Flynn (0-5, 3 frees); K. Feely, P. Cribbin (0-2 each); D. Flynn, T. Moolick, C. Healy (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: L. Connolly (1-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45); C. O’Neill (free), P. Kerrigan, A. Walsh, Tomás Clancy, Barry O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; O. Lyons, M. O’Grady, D. Hyland; J. Byrne, E. Doyle (c), K. Cribbin; K. Feely, T. Moolick; F. Conway, N. Kelly, P. Cribbin; N. Flynn, D. Flynn, B. McCormack.

Subs for Kildare: C. McNally for T. Moolick (59); C. Healy for F. Conway (64); D. Slattery for B. McCormack (67); P. Kelly for N. Kelly (70); S. Ryan for K. Feely (black, 70+2); C. Hartley for N. Flynn (70+4). Black card: K. Cribbin (70+5, not replaced).

CORK: R. Price; J. McLoughlin, Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), K. Crowley; Tomás Clancy (Fermoy), J. Loughrey, C. Dorman; A. Walsh, I. Maguire; M. Collins, S. Powter, R. Deane; P. Kerrigan (c), L. Connolly, C. O’Neill.

Subs for Cork: J. O’Rourke for S. Powter (h-t); Barry O’Driscoll for C. Dorman (51); D. O’Connor for M. Collins (52); J. Mullins for K. Crowley (54); D. Hodnett for I. Maguire (60); N. Coakley for C. O’Neill (63). Black card: J. O’Rourke (70, not replaced).

Referee: C.Reilly (Meath).

In other Division 2 games, Clare beat Down by 2-11 to 0-10 at Cusack Park. Galway came from behind to secure a 1-13 to 0-10 victory over Fermanagh at Brewster Park, it finished Kildare 1-14 Cork 1-8 in Newbridge and it ended Meath 3-15 Derry 0-9 at Páirc Tailteann.