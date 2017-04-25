Kildare boosted by return of Paddy Brophy from Aussie Rules

Paddy Brophy has decided to leave behind his Aussie Rules career with the West Coast Eagles to return home to Ireland, writes Stephen Barry.

The 23-year-old forward is hoping to return to the Kildare football team, which he broke into in 2013 as a teenager. He scored a goal against Dublin in that year’s Leinster semi-final.

Brophy was the Eagles first international rookie when he signed in October 2014 but has played most of his football at WAFL (West Australian Football League) level with East Perth.

A press release announcing his departure remarked that “the popular Irishman… captivated staunch Royals fans with his dash and dare”.

“It’s disappointing it’s over, but it’s time,” said Brophy.

“I am going home for personal reasons, including homesickness, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I will always be grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity. It has been a great experience, but I’ll go back home, continue my university studies and play Gaelic football.

“I’d like to thank everyone at both West Coast and East Perth for their support. I have made some life-long friends and have really enjoyed the experience.”

The Eagles general manager of football Craig Vozzo said: “It’s disappointing that Paddy has decided to go back to Ireland, but he has been a valuable member of the playing squad.

“Paddy came to the club as our first international category B rookie and did very well to adjust to our game and the oval ball. He has always enthusiastically embraced the challenge of tackling a foreign game, but could not quite reach the level to play elite football.

“He did play regular senior football at East Perth and always gave himself the best chance of success. We thank Paddy for his contribution over the last three years and wish him every success with the next phase of his life.

“It is difficult relocating to another country, adjusting to the lifestyle here as well as the game itself, but Paddy totally committed to everything required.”