Kilbane slams ongoing defensive issues at Liverpool

Kevin Kilbane has said long-worn defensive problems are hampering Liverpool and claimed there is no motivation or work going in to rectify the issues.

The 110-times capped former Irish international wrote in his BoyleSports blog: "The surprising thing is that defensive woes at Liverpool are not a new concept. Now they have the pace of Salah and Mane and they look a potent force in the final third yet again.

"They could get into the top sides in Europe, but their defenders?

"Jurgen Klopp has not addressed the major issues at Liverpool and it’s likely to come back and bite them at the business end of the season."

His comments come after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League and 5-0 thrashing to Man City in the Premier League.

Kilbane also take s apop at Arsenal, saying they need to take the Europa League seriously because they simply do not have the squad to make the Premier League Top 4.

"They need to be looking to replicate Manchester United’s run in the competition last season. Wenger doesn’t have the squad to finish in the top four of the Premier League and like Liverpool, Arsenal’s problems are nothing new either. They are vulnerable also and they’ll most likely finish outside of the top four."