Kieran Kingston leaves Cork senior hurling role

Kieran Kingston has stepped down as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Cork County Board have confirmed Kingston was offered a new two-year term last week, but he has decided against staying on with the side.

The news will come as a shock to the county, with Kingston overseeing a encouraging 2017 which included a Munster title and retaining their Division 1A league status.

He was first appointed manager for the 2016 season, and previously served as selector and coach under Jimmy Barry Murphy.

County board chairman Gerard Lane says he is "hugely disappointed" to see Kingston leave the position after "such progress" during his two years in charge.

Mr Lane said: "It’s a huge disappointment to see Kieran leave this position after such huge progress during the two years of his management. The performances of the team throughout the League and Championship were a direct result of Kieran’s input and he has left Cork hurling in a very good place."

"Our board had an outstanding relationship with Kieran and his backroom team and we are very sorry to see his departure.

"Many new players got the opportunity to develop under his management and proved their worth in Championship 2017 only going down to Waterford in the All Ireland semi-final.

"Kieran has laid a very solid foundation and left the team in a very good position and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I wish to sincerely thank him for his wonderful contribution to Cork hurling. I would hope Kieran will stay involved in some capacity with Cork but I fully understand the demands on an inter-county manager and I wish him the very best for the future."