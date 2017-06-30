Kieran Donaghy to face Cork in Munster SFC final

Kieran Donaghy has been selected at full-forward for Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, writes By Peter McNamara.

The Austin Stacks man replaced Anthony Maher 62 minutes into the Kingdom’s six-point victory over Clare in the provincial semi-final.

However, Éamonn Fitzmaurice has named Donaghy to start on this occasion in the inside line where he will be flanked by potentially devastating duo Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue.

Donaghy has supposedly been going extremely well on the gallops and his aerial presence will add another dimension to Kerry’s arsenal, be it in attack or around the middle-third if he is withdrawn to that area.

Barry John Keane drops to the bench.

Additionally, the other change in personnel from the team that started in Ennis sees David Moran’s return to Kerry’s starting line-up having missed the Clare match through injury.

The Kerins O’Rahilys’ midfielder replaces Jack Barry to resume his partnership with the aforementioned Maher.

Killian Young returns to the match-day squad following injury and last year’s minor captain Sean O’Shea is also included among the subs.

Fionn Fitzgerald captains the Allianz NFL Division 1 champions from corner-back.

Cork are due to name their team on Saturday.

Kerry:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Fionn Fitzgerald (C) Dr Crokes

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Shane Enright Tarbert

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy Rathmore

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher Duagh

10. Michael Geaney Dingle

11. Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Paul Geaney Dingle

14. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Substitutes:

16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin

17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

18. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

19. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

21. Johnny Buckley Dr Crokes

22. Killian Young Renard

23. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar

24. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

25. Sean O’Shea Kenmare

26. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle