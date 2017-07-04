Key moments from the second day of play at Wimbledon

From Roger Federer on Centre Court to a battle of the Brits, here are some of the highlights from Tuesday at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both sailed in to the second round after their opponents retired through injury.

Centre Court fans were annoyed and disappointed after they saw just one hour and 23 minutes of play between the two champions.

It sparked a debate as to whether players enter Wimbledon knowing they are injured in order to claim their first-round prize money.

Kyle Edmund won his first match at Wimbledon after four consecutive losses.

The 22-year-old made it to the second round in a battle of the Brits, as he took on qualifier Alex Ward.

Tennis commentator John McEnroe courted controversy by comparing out-of-form Djokovic with troubled golfer Tiger Woods.

Speaking on the BBC, the 58-year-old said: "The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is not a tennis player, it's actually a golfer, Tiger Woods.

"When he (Woods) had the issues with his wife and then he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to being the same player.

"So we're starting to say: 'Wait a minute, is this possible with him (Djokovic)?'"