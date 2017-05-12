Kevin Mirallas on trophy hunt after extending Everton contract

Kevin Mirallas wants to win a trophy with Everton after signing a new three-year contract.

The Belgium forward is nearing the end of his fifth season with the Toffees, having signed from Greek side Olympiacos in August 2012, and he has made 171 appearances and scored 39 goals.

However, it is silverware the 29-year-old craves and after committing his future to the club he hopes he can achieve that over the course of his new deal.

"This contract is very important for me and my family. I am very happy here - this is the best club for me," he said on the club's official website.

"I've been here five years and it's very important for me to win a trophy here.

"I've said before that my dream is to win at least one trophy with Everton and I firmly believe we are heading in the right direction.

"We have an amazing manager, an amazing team, and amazing fans."

Everton have secured Europa League football for next season after briefly threatening to make a run into the top four.

Mirallas believes under manager Ronald Koeman they can continue to improve.

"This is an exciting time for the club. I hope we sign some top players to fight for the Champions League places next season," he added.

"There's also a big project with the new stadium, which the chairman (Bill Kenwright) and (majority shareholder) Farhad Moshiri have been pushing forward with - and all of that is very important for me.

"The manager was also a very important part in my decision to sign a new contract because he believes in my qualities.

"I have spoken with the manager and I know he wants more from me: more assists, more goals, more consistency.

"I will work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.

"I think I need to be more consistent in games. All my family and friends say, 'You need to do more, you need to do more,' and I will work hard to achieve that."