Kevin McLoughlin the hero for Mayo against Tyrone

Tyrone 0-12 Mayo 1-10



Kevin McLoughlin broke Tyrone hearts as Mayo snatched yet another narrow win over their Ulster rivals.

Two vital points picked up at Healy Park could seal the Connacht side’s survival in Division One, and may well scupper the Red Hands’ attempt to reach the Division One final.

They were level on eight occasions, before the visitors reached out for the vital score right at the death.

Mark Bradley gave Tyrone the lead after five minutes, after Patrick Durcan and Darren McCurry had traded early points.

With Mattie Donnelly restored to his favourite midfield position following a brief experiment as an inside forward, the Red Hands pressed forward with pace from deep, but their finishing was poor, and they were to finish the first half with eight wides.

Mayo stepped up the tempo, and a brilliant Shane Nally point was followed by a Kevin McLoughlin score.

Niall Sludden responded with a fine Tyrone point, but moments later was sent off on a black card for a challenge on Lee Keegan.

Keegan himself also received a black card for hauling down Kieran McGeary ten minutes later, with Sean Cavanagh edging the hoem side two points clear from the resultant free.

But in the 28th minute, Mayo crafted a superb goal. Cillian O’Connor’s inch-perfect pass found Andy Moran, who spotted Tom Parsons’ run, and the midfielder beat Niall Morgan with a low finish.

Mark Bradley and Cavanagh responded with eye-catchign points, but it was Mayo who led by 1-6 to 0-8 at the break

Tyrone missed a goal chance soon after the restart when Conor Meyler scuffed his shot, and Chris Barrett began to find the measure of the jinking Bradley.

Kieran McGeary landed a long range point to level for the fifth time, but O’Connor floated a ’45 between the posts at the other end

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan, from a free, and Tiernan McCann had Tyrone points, and in a tense and intense finish, defences imposed themselves on the game as both sides displayed their fear of defeat.

Bradley brought the sides level for the eighth time in the 48th minute, and a full 14 minutes later, Mayo did manage to find the space for McLoughlin to flash over the winner.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, f); P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; R McNabb, A McCrory, T McCann (0-1); C Cavanagh, M Donnelly, K McGeary (0-2), N Sludden (0-1), P Harte; M Bradley (0-3), S Cavanagh (0-2, 1f), D McCurry (0-2).

Subs: C Meyler for Sludden (BC 15), C McShane for McNamee (52), H Loughran for McNabb (55), J Munroe for McCrory (68)

Mayo: D Clarke; B Harrison, K Higgins, C Barrett; C Boyle, L Keegan, P Durcan (0-2); T Parsons (1-0), D Kirby; F Boland, C O’Connor (0-5, 3f, 1 ’45), S Nally (0-1), K McLoughlin (0-2), A Moran, D Drake.

S Coen for Higgins (BC 26), D O’Connor for Boland (44), D Vaughan for Kirby (BC 50), A O’Shea for Moran (54), J Doherty for Drake (62), C O’Shea for Nally (68)

Referee: C Lane (Cork).

