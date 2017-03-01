Kevin Kilbane condems David Haye's 'retards' outburst: 'It's the same as racism and sexism'

Football pundit Kevin Kilbane has condemned David Haye for his derogatory use of the word "retards" during a press conference, writes Stephen Barry.

The 110-times capped former Irish international called Haye "disgraceful" for his outburst, made in front of a large crowd.

Haye directed his bile at the partisan Liverpool audience assembled to cheer on his opponent Tony Bellew, saying: "I'm going to smash your f****** head in and both of us know it. All of these f****** retards know it as well."

Kilbane has a daughter with Down syndrome and acts as an ambassador for many chairitable foundations associated with the condition.

He told Newstalk's 'Off The Ball' about his vehement opposition to the use of such an offensive term.

“These are the sort of terms, certainly in this day and age, with how we’ve gone on racism, how we’ve gone on sexism, and all these things, this is the sort of language that is disgraceful,” said Kilbane.

“I understand the gamesmanship and the hype that goes around fights and giving each other all the abuse. We’ve seen it all now. There does seem to be genuine animosity between these two, fair enough.

“But for David Haye to use that word 'retard' — not just once, because he’s used it before — it's premeditated. So he knows exactly what he’s saying and no-one’s actually correcting him to tell him the severity of using that word.

“You just think ‘Come on mate, you’re actually representing a sport, you’re representing yourself’. For a man to stand up in front of so many people and use that word is disgraceful.

“In the last couple of years, I've heard the word ‘mong’ used as well. These sort of terms are the equivalent of racism and sexism, and I don’t care what anybody says — it’s exactly the same. These sort of terms should be wiped out now, they’re totally unacceptable.

“For David Haye to use that word, it’s outrageous. I was disgusted when I heard it.

“For the people who have disabilities, they have feelings. They know what’s being said about them. It's the same as racially abusing a man. I don’t think he actually realises what he’s said. It’s total ignorance and a lack of respect for people with disabilities.”