Kerry's control wins the day against Tyrone in Killarney

Kerry 1-21 Tyrone 2-11

Kerry had an easy win in this NFL Division 1 clash at sun-splashed Killarney today before 8,125 spectators, writes Michael Moynihan, Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry attacked the scoreboard end in the first half, with Tyrone getting the dubious benefit of a cross-field breeze, and the home side exploded out of the blocks.

Donnchadh Walsh and David Moran combined to place Michael Geaney in the third minute for a good goal, and Walsh and Paul Geaney (free) added points almost immediately afterwards: Kerry 1-2 to no score up on four minutes.

Sean Cavanagh hit two Tyrone frees but Kerry were well in control, dominating totally around the middle of the field and driving forward from their own half-back line at every opportunity.

Kerry were leading 1-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter, but home keeper Brendan Kealy had to savedwell from Darren McCurry to prevent a Tyrone goal - Kerry added a Geaney free when they swept downfield.

Tyrone’s kick-out broke down (again) after that score, and Geaney added another cheap pointed free: 1-6 to 0-2 on twenty minutes, and Tyrone glad of another Cavanagh free.

Cathal McCarron of Tyrone in action against Michael Geaney of Kerry. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Michael Geaney and Donnchadh Walsh - a peach with the outside of the boot - hit back, and Barry John Keane was just denied by ‘keeper Michael O’Neill for a second goal.

Another Geaney free and a good Stephen O’Brien effort pushed Kerry ten ahead on 26 minutes. Kealy made another crucial stop, this time from Peter Harte, who pointed a free himself just afterwards.

Harte added another free before the break, but Kerry were cruising at half-time, 1-12 to 0-6.

Tyrone emerged and pulled fourteen men inside their own half immediately on the resumption, but lost Kieran McGeary on 37 minutes to a black card.

Out of nowhere Tyrone got a goal - Peter Harte fielding a Frank Burns delivery to loop the ball over Kealy on 43 minutes: 1-13 to 1-6.

The game then dipped in intensity again with two Tyrone black cards, for Kieran McGeary and Niall Sludden, leaving them less threatening up front. Kerry were able to maintain a healthy distance between the sides as a result.

Manager Eamon Fitzmaurice availed of the opportunity to give a run to players like Bryan Sheehan and Darran O’Sullivan, while defenders Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley were able to roam upfield and add to their side’s total.

Harte had a late penalty for Tyrone which he converted expertly, to make it 1-18 to 2-10 - Ronan Shanahan got a second yellow in conceding the penalty - but there were only four minutes left, and Kerry saw the game out easily.

Darren McCurry of Tyrone has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Mark Griffin of Kerry. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Scores for Kerry: P. Geaney (frees), D. Walsh (0-6); M. Geaney (1-2); BJ Keane, B. Sheehan (frees) (0-2); T. Morley, P. Murphy, S. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: P. Harte (2-4, 1-0 pen, 4 frees); S. Cavanagh (0-5, frees); D. Mulgrew (0-2).

KERRY: B. Kealy, F. Fitzgerald (c), M. Griffin, R. Shanahan, P. Crowley, T. Morley, P. Murphy, D. Moran, A. Maher, M. Geaney, K. McCarthy, D. Walsh, BJ Keane, P. Geaney, S. O’Brien.

Subs: B. Sheehan for McCarthy (45); J. Lyne for Crowley (49); D. O’Sullivan for Keane (51); J. Barry for Maher (60); G. Crowley for Fitzgerald (62); D. Daly for O’Brien (69).

TYRONE: M. O’Neill, A. McCrory, P. Hampsey, C. McCarron, T. McCann, R. McNabb, P. Harte, C. Cavanagh, P. McNulty, C. McCann, N. Sludden, K. McGeary, M. Bradley, S. Cavanagh (c), D. McCurry.

Subs: C. Meyler and J. Monroe for McCurry and C. McCann (HT); F. Burns for McGeary (BC, 37); D. Mulgrew for Bradley (40); C. McShane for Sludden (BC, 42); R. Brennan for McNabb (69).

Referee: M. Duffy (Sligo).

Here's how today's Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 games finished…