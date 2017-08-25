Kerry team shows one change for Mayo clash

The Kerry team to play Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final replay in Croke Park tomorrow shows one change in personnel from the side named for the drawn game.

Donnchadh Walsh returns from injury in the half forward line in place of the injured Michael Geaney.

The team is:

Brian Kelly

Shane Enright

Mark Griffin

Killian Young

Peter Crowley

Tadhg Morley

Paul Murphy

David Moran

Anthony Maher

Stephen O’Brien

Johnny Buckley (captain)

Donnchadh Walsh

Paul Geaney

Kieran Donaghy

James O’Donoghue