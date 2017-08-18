Kerry team revealed ahead of semi-final with Mayo

The Kerry senior football management team have released the county's line-up ahead of their semi-final clash with Mayo in Croke Park on Sunday.

The team shows three changes in personnel from the side that defeated Galway in the Quarter Final; Killian Young comes into the full back line in place of Fionn Fitzgerald; Anthony Maher starts in midfield in place of Jack Barry and Stephen O’Brien starts in the half forward line in place of the injured Donnchadh Walsh.

Bryan Sheehan and Gavin Crowley come into the match day panel and are included in the substitutes.

Bryan Sheehan

The team, captained by Johnny Buckley, is as follows: 1. Brian Kelly

2. Shane Enright

3. Mark Griffin

4. Killian Young

5. Peter Crowley

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Paul Murphy

8. David Moran

9. Anthony Maher

10. Michael Geaney

11. Johnny Buckley (C)

12. Stephen O’Brien

13. Paul Geaney

14. Kieran Donaghy

15. James O’Donoghue