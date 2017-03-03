Kerry team announced for match against Roscommon

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice will start Killian Young at full-back in Sunday's Allianz Football League clash with Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park and bring Paul Murphy back from the attack to wing-back.

Mark Griffin loses out in defence, while Jonathan Lyne makes way for the returning Donnchadh Walsh up front.

Kerry will get “an absolute battle”, Fitzmaurice believes, one Kerry can’t hide from.

“We didn’t perform against Monaghan, and we were all very disappointed, particularly in front of your home crowd. But we dealt with that during the week, and hopefully we’ve learned some lessons from it.”

The Kerry boss added that Kieran Donaghy is training one night a week with the squad, but he is not expected to be involved in any of their Division 1 games.

KERRY SFL v Roscommon: B Kealy; S Enright, K Young, R Shanahan; P Murphy, T Morley, P Crowley; D Moran, J Barry; K McCarthy, J Savage, D. Walsh; BJ Keane, P Geaney, J.O’Donoghue.