Kerry star scores wonder goal in All-Ireland Club semi-final

Kerry senior star Darran O’Sullivan has produced more than his share of wonder goals in an illustrious career, writes Stephen Barry.

Today, the Glenbeigh-Glencar clubman added another superb solo effort to an already impressive highlight reel, as his side progressed to the All-Ireland Junior Club Football final with a 4-13 to 0-13 win over Louisburgh.

O’Sullivan gathered the ball 45 metres from goal and twisted and turned every which way to shake off three defenders. His searing pace took him within shooting range and the finish wasn’t half bad either!

Of course, Gary O'Sullivan and Timmy Moynihan’s Radio Kerry commentary in the background makes it all the better, and thanks to SidelineEye for being on hand to capture O’Sullivan’s moment of magic.

You can decide for yourself where it ranks among his greatest goals…

Is it better than his sublime back-heeled flick against Limerick in the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final?

Or how does it compare to the sheer pace that unlocked the Cork defence that same summer?

And does it beat this net-buster against Clare from last August?