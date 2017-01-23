Kerry stalwart Aidan O’Mahony retires from intercounty football

Kerry defender Aidan O’Mahony has called time on his intercounty career.

The Rathmore clubman made his championship debut in the green and gold in 2004 against Clare and went on to play 70 championship games for his county in a career spanning fourteen years.

Aidan O'Mahony has announced his retirment from @Kerry_Official.

🏆🏆🏆 National Leagues

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Munster

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 All-Ireland

🏆🏆 All-Stars pic.twitter.com/fUZCkSZ7fz — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 23, 2017

In addition to his five All-Ireland senior titles, O’Mahony won three Allianz League titles and was named an All Star in 2006 and 2007.

Statement by Aidan O’Mahony said: “I feel the time is now appropriate for me to step away from the Kerry team.

“It’s been an absolute honour for me to wear the green and gold jersey for Kerry for the past 14 years at senior level and I leave having great respect for all the talented players I have shared my footballing career with. I am extremely grateful for all the support my teammates gave me down through the years and I have made friendships for life.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to represent my Club (Rathmore), County, Province and Country over the years. It was an honour to share the dressing room with such brilliant players throughout the last 14 years with Kerry. I have utmost respect for every player whom I have played against as we all put on our county colours with a common goal in mind.”

In addition to his fellow players O’Mahony also paid tribute to his coaches, colleagues, supporters and family for their unstinting support.

“I would like to thank the managers whom I have trained under with Kerry from Minor and Under 21 to Senior level. I will be forever appreciative for the belief you have all shown in me.

“Thanks to the Kerry supporters who travel far and wide every year for both League and Championship.

“I would like to thank An Garda Sióchana for their consistent support in facilitating my involvement with the Kerry team.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family for their encouragement and ongoing support over the years.”

“Aidan was an incredible servant to Kerry and gave everything he had to the cause over a career that stretches back to the 2003 season when he was first brought into the squad by Paidí (Ó Sé),” Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice said.

“Aidan was a warrior for Kerry right up until the last minute of his last game for Kerry last August.”