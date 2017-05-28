Kerry footballer failed a doping test after 2016 league final

Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan failed a doping control test following the Allianz league final of 2016.

In a statement released by Kerry GAA board it was confirmed that Mr O'Sullivan failed the test, but fully cooperated with Sport Ireland and it was later discovered that the violation was not intentional.

The footballer served a suspension for the incident.

The statement from Kerry GAA board went on to say: "Sport Ireland is expected to deliver a written decision shortly.

"All involved with Kerry GAA are delighted to see Brendan back playing football.

"Kerry County Committee and Team Management will be making no further comments until the Sport Ireland report has been issued."