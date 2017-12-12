Ken Doherty fails to progress in Scottish Open

Ken Doherty has been knocked out in the first round of the Dafabet Scottish Open in Glasgow.

He was beaten by four frames to one by world number 91 Craig Steadman.

Leo Fernandez is also out, after he was beaten 4-1 by Hamza Akbar.

In the evening session, world number nine Mark Allen will face Ben Woollaston.

Earlier, Cao Yupeng hit a stunning 147 as he breezed into the second round.

Yupeng notched his first-ever maximum break in tournament play to win the third frame of his 4-0 victory over Andrew Higginson and become only the third player from mainland China to achieve the feat, following Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo.

The 27-year-old was in devastating form as he reeled off further breaks of 72, 56 and 64 to seal a one-sided victory, with Higginson only managing to score a total of 53 points in the match.

Joe Swail whitewashed Lucas Kleckers 4--0.