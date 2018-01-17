Keith Wood: Gerbrandt Grobler should not play for Munster

Gerbrandt Grobler should not play for Munster - that is according to the province’s former hooker, Keith Wood.

The South African lock is yet to make a senior appearance for the province since his summer move from Racing.

Grobler previously served a two-year ban having tested positive for steroids in his native South Africa in 2014.

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said today that the criticism in the wake of Grobler’s arrival may spark a change in policies around the signing of players with prior doping history.

But speaking on Newstalk’s Wednesday Night Rugby, Keith Wood was steadfast in his view.

"I’ve no idea whether he’ll pay for Munster and I think in the furore - which I think is right - I don’t think he should."

Speaking earlier today about the Grobler’s signing for Munster, Browne said: "The situation with Grobler is that there was knowledge of his background, yes."

"With Grobler, he was a young man in a very different rugby environment and he made a poor decision. He’s been punished for that poor decision.

“Having said that, everyone deserves a chance. Can any of you look at yourselves and say ’I’ve never made a poor decision in my life before?’ Probably not."