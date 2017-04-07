Katie Walsh '100%' and all set for Grand National ride

Katie Walsh is all set for the ride on Wonderful Charm in the Randox Health Grand National after an injury scare on Thursday.

Walsh reported on Friday morning she felt "100 per cent" having been unseated from Distime at the third fence in the Foxhunters' Chase, which led to initial fears she had broken her arm.

The leading amateur - who finished third in the 2012 National aboard Seabass - was taken to Aintree Hospital for two X-rays and a scan, which showed she had a badly bruised arm rather than a broken one.

Reflecting on the tumble, Walsh said: "I feel fine, a bit sore, but I'm 100 per cent. Initially, it wasn't the fall itself that caused the bruising but it was a horse that came along behind me and he galloped all over me.

"I went down to Aintree Hospital and they were unbelievable. I got an X-ray and it came back all clear so we're all good.

"We galloped down to the fence fine but my horse just took off a stride too early and he landed on top of the fence and then speed took over and I was on the floor.

"I was on the ground and before I knew it, all of the paramedics and doctors were over and my arm was a bit sore.

"I was just sore straightaway and before I knew it they put the big screens up around me and I got a fright then, because I wanted to ring my family to let them know I was all right!"

Katie Walsh: "You're more excited riding over the National fences than any other fences. It's the complete buzz of it" pic.twitter.com/j1mGLjsht0 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 7, 2017

Asked whether she would ride Cheltenham runner-up Wonderful Charm for Paul Nicholls, Walsh said: "Absolutely. Hopefully, these fences and the atmosphere of the Grand National will spark him up a bit. He stays well and he's a super jumper so I'm really looking forward to it.

"There is only one Grand National and to get the opportunity to ride in the race again is brilliant - everyone wants to ride in it.

"I'm privileged to ride in it as so many people never get the opportunity to ride over these fences."