Katie Taylor's opponent for this weekend has been announced
27/02/2017 - 17:09:30Back to Sport Home
Italy's Monica Gentili will be Katie Taylor's opponent for her third professional fight this Saturday.
The bout will be on the undercard of David Haye versus Tony Bellew at London's O2 Arena.
Former world amateur and Olympic champion Taylor eased to victory in her first two fights as a pro and is expected to push for a world title shot later this year.
Gentili has won six and lost six fights in her career.
Join the conversation - comment here