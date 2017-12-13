Katie Taylor vows to make history after defending lightweight world title

By Dan Ludlam

Katie Taylor has vowed to make history in boxing after successfully defending her WBA lightweight world title against stubborn opponent Jessica McCaskill at York Hall, London.

The unbeaten Bray fighter, who claimed the WBA lightweight strap in only her seventh pro-fight back in October, overcame her resilient American counterpart to win by unanimous decision.

All three judges were wide on the scorecards with Taylor eventually running out 97-92, 97-92, 98-91 to make a successful first defence of her title and set herself up for a massive unification bout in 2018.

Taylor was headlining an action-packed card in London and was grateful to the support of the York Hall crowd in rallying past McCaskill, who fought bravely to cause the Irish star a few problems.

“It's an absolute privilege to box at York Hall thank you so much for the support,” Taylor spoke post-fight.

Katie Taylor celebrates after her WBA Lightweight World Title fight against Jessica McCaskill. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I think I was more nervous for this than for my other fights at bigger stadiums. I've always wanted to box here and to headline the show is an absolute privilege.

“I thought I boxed very well, I knew she was very, very tough and rough but I was prepared for that. I thought I boxed very well.

“I'm delighted to end the year with this victory and now I can enjoy a nice Christmas.”

There's only one thing on Taylor's mind heading into 2018 and that is to secure all of the world-title belts at lightweight and establish herself as a domineering force in boxing.

A New Year showdown with Argentina’s IBF belt-holder Victoria Noelia Bustos has been rumoured, while the highly-anticipated clash with Belgium star Delfine Persoon, WBC title holder, is also most certainly on the agenda.

And Taylor admits to having the urge for similarly glory-filled nights in the future, with her true fighting qualities shining through on what could have been an otherwise troubling night for the 31-year-old.

“This is what I was born to do,” she continued.

“Every time I step into the ring I know this is what I'm meant to do and I love every second of it.

“I'm living this life that I dreamt of and I'm so grateful for that.”

Taylor may now be presented with the perfect opportunity to return home and box in front of her growing mass of admirers and followers.

It is something the world champion is desperate for and a unification bout in Dublin maybe the next step in Taylor's already remarkable career to date.

“It's always been on the radar (to return home),” she added.

“This win sets me right up for a great 2018 and have a great homecoming fight as I look to unify the division. I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.

“Whoever has the other belts, the IBF, the WBC and the WBO belts I want them all. I want to make history in this sport.

“This has been an absolutely incredible year for me, it really has been the perfect year. I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, Eddie (Hearn) and of course Sky for this opportunity.”

#AndStill! Katie Taylor has retained her WBA lightweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Jessica McCaskill! 🥊🥇 Picture📸: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile #KatieTaylor #boxing #sport #TaylorMcCaskill #legend A post shared by Irish Examiner (@irish_examiner) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

