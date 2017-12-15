Katie Taylor urged to call it quits now, by her dad Pete

By Bernard O’Neill

Katie Taylor should hang up her gloves and retire, according to her dad and former coach Pete Taylor.

Unbeaten Taylor retained her WBA title versus unheralded American Jessica McCaskill in the city of her most enduring triumph in London on Wednesday night.

The Bray woman earned a unanimous decision over the battling Chicago lightweight in York Hall, a venue not far from the Excel Arena where she topped the lightweight podium at London 2012.

The 31-year-old claimed the WBA crown in late October in Cardiff but was back defending just 47 days later in mid-week.

She has been on the circuit with the IABA High-Performance Unit - and now the pro code - since entering the World amateurs in 2004.

“I’d like to see her retire.I’ve said that since the Olympic Games in London, but more so now,” said Pete Taylor, who steered his daughter to 18 major titles in the amateur ranks.

“She’s won the Olympics Games. She’s world (pro) champion. What else can you do? You’ve got to call time at some stage.”

Argentina’s Victoria Bustos is emerging as a likely opponent for Taylor for a possible World WBA/IBF unifier in Dublin next April, after Taylor survived a few anxious moments against McCaskill, who wobbled the former Olympic champion with a sweeping left in the sixth.

McCaskill and team were claiming a moral victory yesterday, with coach Ricky Ramos saying they expected more from Taylor who was docked a point for holding in the seventh.

“The fight was definitely right there in my hands. Everything worked so right for us,” said McCaskill.

“A lot of people were telling me they had the score cards a lot closer. She got rocked twice. She held so much.”

Taylor, who improved to eight wins after the victory, admitted it was a difficult encounter.

“A very tough fight, probably the toughest of my career. I thought I boxed very well on the outside.”

Her promoter, Eddie Hearn, reckons Taylor now deserves a vacation.

“April (for a fight in Dublin) would work really well because it would give Katie the chance to have Christmas and January off which I think she needs,” he said.

Potential opponents include Argentineans Bustos and Yohana Alfonzo, as well as Belgium’s Delfine Persoon.

Bustos has lost four of her 18 fights. Two of her reversals were to Anabella Faris who Taylor beat to claim her first world amateur gold in New Delhi in 2006.

Whoever the opponent, Taylor would relish the opportunity to answer an opening bell in Ireland in 2018.

“I just can’t wait for this homecoming fight. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” she said.

This article first appeared in today's Irish Examiner.