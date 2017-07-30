Katie Taylor sets sights on becoming World Champion after first US pro bout

Katie Taylor says she hopes an opportunity to become World Champion is next on the agenda.

The Bray fighter was a comfortable winner over Jasmine Clarkson overnight, in her first bout in the United States since turning pro.

Clarkson was only named as Taylor's opponent earlier in the week.

Picture: Sportsfile

The fight ended in a TKO leaving Taylor with pro record of 6-0.

Taylor says nothing has been confirmed but is willing to fight for a world title if the opportunity arises.

Speaking about her victory, Taylor said fighting in the US had been a great experience.

"It was a fantastic experience. My first fight here in the US so I think there was a lot of nerves before the fight.

"I thought the whole occasion was great. It was great to get the stoppage in the end as well.

"The reception was fantastic today as well. There was a lot of Irish people in the crowd which made it very special for me.

"I hope to create a good fan base over here, as I said earlier on the week and I hope I gained a few more fans here tonight."