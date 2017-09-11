Katie Taylor set for world title fight in October

Katie Taylor will challenge for a world title in October, it has been confirmed today.

Fighting for the WBA World lightweight belt, Taylor will challenge Anahi Sanchez, a two weight world champion.

The bout will take place on October 28 in Cardiff, on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight.

Taylor has so far gone undefeated since turning pro in 2016, securing wins in all six of her fights.