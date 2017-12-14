Katie Taylor set for title-unification fight in Ireland next year

Katie Taylor looks set for a unification fight in Ireland in the New Year, after retaining her W-B-A lightweight title last night.

The Bray fighter claimed a unanimous victory over Jessica McCaskill.

Katie Taylor, left, and Jessica McCaskill during their WBA Lightweight World Title fight at York Hall in London. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The American made things tough for Taylor in her 7th professional fight, but she finished strong to see all three judges score the fight in her favour.

Taylor admits it wasn’t her best performance, but is looking forward to a homecoming bout.

"This was, by far, the biggest night of my career and it wasn’t my best performance but definitely a big learning curve for me here tonight," Taylor said following her victory.

"I got a bit wild at times, swinging shots. I definitely lefy myself wide open a few times but thank god I came through with a good win in a very tough fight.

"This is the start of the takeover for me in the lightweight division.

"I would love to unify these belts - obviously one step at a time."