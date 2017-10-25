Katie Taylor: I'm expecting a very, very tough fight - I can't wait!

Irish boxer Katie Taylor says she can't wait to go for her first world title this weekend.

She takes on Argentina's Anahi Sanchez on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight bout with Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

It is only Taylor's seventh professional fight, but Katie says she's not surprised that it has happened so quickly.

"It's very exciting," she said.

"I think when I sat down with [promoter] Eddie [Hearn], we always planned to box for a world title within the space of a year, so we're definitely on track.

She added: "I'm obviously expecting a very, very tough fight. I can't wait."
