Katie Taylor expected to defend her crown in Dublin next year

Katie Taylor says she aims to unify the world lightweight championships after winning her first world pro boxing title last night.

The Bray native was a unanimous victor on points againsts Anahi Sanchez of Argentina to claim the WBA crown.

The bout was just Taylor's seventh since turning pro less than 12 months ago.

She is now expected to defend her crown, or fight for a second title, sometime next year in Dublin.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist says while she was relatively happy with her performance, there are still things to work on.

She said: "I got a bit wild at times on the swinging shots and I definitely left myself wide open a few times but thank God I came through with a good win in a very tough fight."

Meanwhile Anthony Joshua retained his WBA and IBF heavyweight boxing world titles.

He stopped Carlos Takam - a late replacement for the injured Kubrat Pulev - in the tenth round in Cardiff.