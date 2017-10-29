Kanturk edge out Mitchelstown in Cork IFC final

Kanturk 0-14 Mitchelstown 0-13

Having already won the county Premier IHC title, Kanturk completed a double in holding on to edge out Mitchelstown in the IFC decider at Páirc Uí Rinn, writes Denis Hurley.

Trailing by 0-11 to 0-9 after Shane Beston scored an excellent Mitchelstown point on 47, Kanturk responded with five points in a row while goalkeeper Jordan Fullerton made an outstanding save to deny Mitchelstown’s Dave Dineen a goal that would have restored the lead to the North Cork side.

While two Seán O’Sullivan frees brought Mitchelstown back to within a point, Kanturk ensured that an equaliser wouldn’t be allowed as they kept possession in the closing stages.

Mitchelstown began well, scoring three points in as many minutes after the throw-in, but they were to endure 27 scoreless minutes thereafter as cheap wides proved costly while Cathal O’Mahony shot wide with a goal chance.

Kanturk, inspired by the scoring exploits of brothers Ian, Ryan and Paul Walsh, moved 0-6 to 0-3 in front and at half-time they were ahead by one, 0-7 to 0-6, after Mitchelstown rediscovered their scoring touch.

Two Michael Walsh points had Mitchelstown ahead on the resumption and while poor shooting hampered them again, they did open up a two-point lead as James Sheehan’s free was followed by Beston’s point.

However, Paul Walsh, Mark Healy, Ryan Walsh (two) Alan Sheehan were all on target as Kanturk turned things around and Fullerton made his vital intervention to deny Dineen on 57, ensuring that the goal Mitchelstown needed remained elusive.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-6 (3 frees), R Walsh 0-3, P Walsh, M Healy 0-2 each, A Sheehy 0-1.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: S Beston, C O’Mahony (1 free, 1 45), S O’Sullivan (2 frees) 0-3 each, M Walsh 0-2, S Walsh, J Sheehan (free) 0-1 each.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; L O’Neill, D Browne, J Carter; J McLoughlin, E O’Connor, A Sheehy; J Browne, R Walsh; L McLoughlin, P Walsh, M Healy; K Holland, A Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: J Fitzpatrick for O’Connor (43), L O’Keeffe for Holland (48), D O’Connor for Sheehy (60, black card), A O’Keeffe for J McLoughlin (60, black card).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; M Maher, F Herlihy, L Finn; P Magee, P Molloy, G Carroll; S Walsh, D Dineen; M Walsh, S Cahill, S O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, S Beston, C O’Mahony.

Subs: L Keane for O’Mahony (44), S Fox for Molloy (46), O Burke for Carroll, L O’Flynn for Magee (both 50), B Coffey for Maher (53), D Reidy Price for Sheehan (54).

Referee: A Long (Argideen Rangers).