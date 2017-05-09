Juventus' win over Monaco was all about Dani Alves, and it's got some Barcelona fans feeling mournful

Juventus have beaten Monaco to book their place in the Champions League final – and it seems they’ve got a lot to thank right back Dani Alves for.

The Brazilian signed from Barcelona on a free transfer last year and produced an assist and a goal in the game at the Juventus Stadium. Not just any goal either – this goal.

What a strike! 🚀



The Dani Alves semi-final is complete with a stunning volley! 👌 #UCL pic.twitter.com/U6yZ1QMagq — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2017

That sumptuous volley pretty much sealed it for Juve, adding to the two goals they amassed without reply in the previous leg at Monaco’s Stade Louis II. Two goals which were both assisted by – you guessed it – Alves.

His assist on Tuesday’s game was quite something too…

Juventus' three goals vs. Monaco



✅Dani Alves assist

✅Dani Alves assist

✅Dani Alves assist



Another fine team goal. pic.twitter.com/qFAznCbvqX — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2017

A tremendous ball like that from a full back is enough to make any team jealous – it’s not often you can say Spanish dream team Barcelona might be feeling some player-envy however.

The Catalan club let Alves leave for nothing last summer despite him still having a year left on his contract – so watching Alves’ perform so well must be pretty painful.

Barca fans watching Dani Alves right now. #JUVASM pic.twitter.com/V8xmr1icvc — P R A B H A T H 🎈🎈 (@Iam_prabhath) May 9, 2017

Dani Alves is the best thing to ever happen to Juventus.. Can't believe Barcelona had to let him go #Monaco #Messi #GainWithXtiandela — Manuu Kiprop (@king_manuu) May 9, 2017

Indeed, some came forward to admit they missed the Brazilian.

will forever regret the day barcelona let dani alves go — Neymar (@Stefan_K7) May 9, 2017

Never forget that some Barça fans wanted Dani Alves gone because we had Sergi Roberto. Most embarrassing opinion in the history of mankind. — Jamsheed (@JamsheedFCB) May 9, 2017

While others decided to help make their friend’s voices heard.

Who is to blame at Barcelona for letting Dani Alves leave on a free transfer? Asking for a friend who wants to scream in that person's face. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) May 9, 2017

Well, we think it’s for his friend…

The game eventually finished 2-1, as Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe scored to become the youngest player in history to score in a Champions League semi final aged 18 years and 140 days.

(Antonio Calanni/AP)

The goal also brought to an end a streak from Juventus of 689 minutes without conceding a goal in the competition. In the final they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final – Los Blancos are currently 3-0 up in the other semi-final which will be concluded tomorrow at Atletico’s Vicente Calderon stadium.