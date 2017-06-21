Juventus to allow Dani Alves to leave this summer

Juventus have agreed Dani Alves can leave the club this summer and talks are under way to secure an early release from his contract.

The Brazilian right-back, formerly of Barcelona, has been widely linked with a possible switch to Manchester City.

And Alves will be clear to make his next career move providing an arrangement can be struck for his exit from Juventus, the Italian champions confirmed.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said on Wednesday, according to Tuttosport: "We're not talking about a breakdown in the relationship, it's motivation that is fundamental for players.

"Alves has realised he has a desire to try a new experience, so we're trying to reach a mutual termination of his contract and we wish him good luck.

"There's certainly sadness because of what's been said, but I can confirm there's been no breakdown in our relationship."

Alves joined Juventus from Barcelona 12 months ago, signing an initial two-year contract with the option for a third year.

In a campaign interrupted by a broken leg sustained in November, the 34-year-old helped the club win the Scudetto and finish runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League.