Justin Rose wins in Turkey, Padraig Harrington has to settle for fourth

Justin Rose resisted the temptation to make a last-minute change of plans after winning back-to-back events for the second time in his career to pile the pressure on Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington needed to eagle the last to force a play-off but made par and had to settle for fourth place on 16 under, with defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen a shot further back.

But seven days after overturning an eight-shot deficit to world number one Dustin Johnson to win the WGC-HSBC Champions, Rose came from nine behind at halfway to claim an 11th European Tour title in the £5.3m Turkish Airlines Open.

A closing 65 gave the Olympic champion a winning total of 18 under par, a shot ahead of former Ryder Cup team-mate Nicolas Colsaerts and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli.

Rose holed from 10 feet on the 18th for his third birdie in four holes and then saw playing partner Colsaerts, who had birdied the 15th, 16th and 17th, unable to make it four in a row from two feet closer.

Fleetwood finished in a tie for 23rd and saw his lead of more than a million points over Rose slashed to just 134,839 with two events remaining, although Fleetwood is contesting both while Rose sits out the upcoming Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

"I've put myself in a predicament about next week, I didn't fully anticipate being so close to Tommy," Rose said. "But I just know that I need to go and play well in Dubai.

"That's been my mentality from the outset and it's not going to change, but it's exciting to be within touching distance.

"(Playing) four in a row is not something that I do. I feel like by the fourth week you're hoping to play well, not knowing you can play well, especially travelling through all these time zones.

"I'm banking on trying to freshen up and continue my good form and momentum in Dubai. I'm focusing on a win there and Tommy's going to have to play some good golf next week and in Dubai; if he does then hats off to him."

Frittelli amazingly chipped in three times in four holes as he made five straight birdies in a front nine of 29, but found the water with his tee shot on the 10th to fall back into a four-way tie for the lead.

He and Rose then traded birdies on the back nine before Rose edged ahead on the 16th, only for Frittelli to birdie the 18th to join Rose and Colsaerts on 17 under.

Faced with a similar putt to the one he had on the 72nd hole to win the Masters in April, Rose this time converted and Colsaerts - who held a four-shot lead after two rounds - was unable to follow him in to force extra holes.

"It was great to be able to push it till the end," said Colsaerts, who remains without a win since 2012.

"It's a little sour but I have no regrets. I made sure that I was still there and it's too bad the little one on 18 doesn't drop, but that's the sport."