Justin Rose pulls huge comeback to win World Golf Championships

England's Justin Rose pulled off a huge comeback to win the latest World Golf Championships event in Shanghai.

The Olympic champion went into his final round eight shots behind world number one Dustin Johnson who had a six-shot lead.

Rose tells Sky Sports News he knew he was playing well, but didn't expect Johnson to shoot 5-over par.

He said: "I figured I was playing for second and then I saw DJ get back to 14 and the game was on.

"It was certainly exciting coming down the stretch."