Just watch the reaction of this guy’s team-mates as he gifts the opposition a penalty

A couple of goals to the good with just over half an hour left, you definitely wouldn’t do anything silly to let the opposition back into the game, would you?

Spare a thought for Partizan Belgrade’s Ognjen Ozegovic then, whose moment of madness allowed Dynamo Kiev a foothold in a game they otherwise looked out of.

The free-kick comes in, the arms go up, and a penalty is awarded – the reaction of his team-mates tells the story.

No sympathy there – the resulting penalty was scored to halve the deficit to 2-1.

And it’s unlikely Ozegovic’s team-mates would have been feeling more charitable at full-time, either, as Dynamo Kiev completed the comeback to win 3-2.

⏰#UEL Results! ⏰



Kyiv come from 2 down at ht to win 3-2! Were 1-0 down at ht on MD1 then won 3-1. 👏👏👏



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/1F6yFGexzJ pic.twitter.com/iJcxhCGDuL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 28, 2017

The result leaves Partizan third in Group B with just one point.